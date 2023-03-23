Kalpataru Bags Orders Worth Rs 2,477 Crore

Kalpataru Power Transmission has bagged orders worth Rs 2,477 crore.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd. and its international subsidiaries have secured new notifications of awards totalling Rs 2,477 crore, a statement said.

The new orders include Rs 1,181 crore in transmission and distribution business in India and overseas markets.

The orders also include engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the water business worth Rs 1,296 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said in the statement, "The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book, especially in the domestic market. Our water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in rural piped water supply projects."

With the above order wins, "our year-to-date order intake has reached a record level of Rs 25,149 crore", he said.