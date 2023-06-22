Kajaria Ceramics To Greenpanel: HDFC Securities' Take On Building Materials Sector
Imports of building materials see a pick-up, while exports face a decline.
Select companies in the buildings material sector stand to gain even as imports rise, according to HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. could see a strong upside due to strong tile exports, the brokerage said in a note. Improvement in the MDF exports will aid margins of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. and Rushil Decor Ltd., it said.
Particle board and MDF imports will rise, while exports of laminate drop, it said.
Of eight building material companies in its coverage, HDFC Securities Institutional Equities has rated four with a "buy", two each as "add" and "reduce", according to the note.
Here are the full list of HDFC Securities Institutional Research recommendations from the buildings material sector:
Sector View
Tiles
Tile exports continue to remain strong in April 2023.
Export realizations corrected marginally.
Strong tile exports will bode well for domestic-focused players (Kajaria and Somany).
Exports grew 37% in volume and 35% in value YoY.
Laminate
Laminate exports volume and value on a decline in April 2023 after a strong March.
The exports declined 11% in volume and 9% in value MoM in April 2023, subduing the YoY growth to a 5% rise in volume and 10% rise in value.
Multi-Density Fibreboard
The MDF import volume was at a 41-month high due to weak exports.
Export volume saw volatility and declined steeply to 48% YoY.
The MDF average export realization improved by 9% MoM, thus, improving the export margin and benefitting Greenpanel Industries and Rushil Decor since they are the major exporters.
Particle Board
Particle board import remains highly volatile.
The import value declined 42% YoY.
Import volume saw strong growth and rose 114% YoY; 15% higher vs. the FY23 average.
PVC and CPVC
PVC resins import volume fell 37% MoM.
CPVC resin import volume also fell 37% YoY to an 18-month low.
After cooling off by INR 15/kg in the last three months, PVC prices increased INR 2/kg w.e.f. June 8, 2023.
(Updates an earlier version to correct the name of the research firm in the headline and throughout the text.)