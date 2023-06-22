Kajaria Ceramics To Greenpanel: HDFC Securities' Take On Building Materials Sector

Select companies in the buildings material sector stand to gain even as imports rise, according to HDFC Securities Institutional Equities.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. could see a strong upside due to strong tile exports, the brokerage said in a note. Improvement in the MDF exports will aid margins of Greenpanel Industries Ltd. and Rushil Decor Ltd., it said.

Particle board and MDF imports will rise, while exports of laminate drop, it said.

Of eight building material companies in its coverage, HDFC Securities Institutional Equities has rated four with a "buy", two each as "add" and "reduce", according to the note.

Here are the full list of HDFC Securities Institutional Research recommendations from the buildings material sector: