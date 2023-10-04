Kaiser Workers Launch Largest Health Care Strike In U.S. History

The Kaiser strike is the latest in a string of high-profile labor disputes fueled by a tight labor market, high inflation and record corporate profits that has left workers both resentful and emboldened. The United Auto Workers has steadily expanded a strike against the Detroit automakers that started Sept. 14, demanding raises as high as 40% and the end of job tiers. The Writers Guild of America last week reached a tentative agreement to end a five-month strike over artificial intelligence and streaming pay, while SAG-AFTRA actors remain on the picket line.