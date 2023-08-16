Jute Industry Revenue Likely To Dip By 5-6% On Weak Overseas Demand: Report

Jute industry's revenue is likely to witness a decline of 5-6% in this financial year due to lower exports, a report said on Wednesday.

According to Crisil Ratings, this would be the second consecutive year of fall for Jute industry revenue, However, domestic demand is expected to be stable, it added.

Exports, which form a third of the sector's revenue of Rs 12,000 crore, are seeing a 15% dip this fiscal, after falling 8% last fiscal, as overseas channel partners continue to destock amid slowdown worries in the U.S. and Europe, Crisil Ratings said in the report.