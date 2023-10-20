BQPrimeBusiness NewsJustdial Q2 Results: Profit Falls 15%
Justdial Q2 Results: Profit Falls 15%

Justdial's Q2 revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore as against an estimate of Rs 251.7 crore.

20 Oct 2023, 9:17 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Signage at Justdial's Mumbai office. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Signage at Justdial's Mumbai office. (Source: Company website)

Justdial Ltd., the local search engine and B2B marketplace, posted a fall in its profit for the second quarter even as revenue beat estimates.

Justdial Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.7 crore).

  • Ebitda grew 32.9% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 36.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda of Rs 48.1 crore).

  • Ebitda margin stood at 18.7% versus 14.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.1%).

  • Net profit down 13.9% to Rs 71.7 crore from Rs 83.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.65 crore).

In July 2021, Reliance Industries Ltd. said its retail unit, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., will buy 66.95% stake in VSS Mani's Justdial through preferential share allotment, open offer and secondary purchase from promoter for Rs 5,719 crore.

