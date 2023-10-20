ADVERTISEMENT
Justdial Q2 Results: Profit Falls 15%
Justdial's Q2 revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore as against an estimate of Rs 251.7 crore.
Justdial Ltd., the local search engine and B2B marketplace, posted a fall in its profit for the second quarter even as revenue beat estimates.Justdial Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.7 crore).Ebitda grew 32.9% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 36.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda of Rs 48.1 crore).Ebitda margin stood at 18.7% versus 14.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.1%...
Justdial Ltd., the local search engine and B2B marketplace, posted a fall in its profit for the second quarter even as revenue beat estimates.
Justdial Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.7 crore).
Ebitda grew 32.9% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 36.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda of Rs 48.1 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 18.7% versus 14.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.1%).
Net profit down 13.9% to Rs 71.7 crore from Rs 83.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80.65 crore).
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT