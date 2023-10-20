Justdial Q2 Results: Profit Falls 15%

Justdial Ltd., the local search engine and B2B marketplace, posted a fall in its profit for the second quarter even as revenue beat estimates.Justdial Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue rose 5.5% to Rs 260.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 251.7 crore).Ebitda grew 32.9% to Rs 48.7 crore versus Rs 36.69 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda of Rs 48.1 crore).Ebitda margin stood at 18.7% versus 14.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 19.1%...