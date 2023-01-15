Just Dial Q3 Profit Up Over Three-Fold At Rs 75.3 Crore
The board of Just Dial has also appointed Anshuman Thakur and Dinesh Taluja as additional directors.
Local search platform Just Dial has reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.3 crore in the third quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.3 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing.
Just Dial's net revenue from operations was up 39.32% to Rs 221.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Its total expenses were at Rs 204.9 crore, up 25.67% during the quarter.
Just Dial said that total traffic of unique visitors for the quarter increased by 9.8% to 15.68 crore on a year-on-year basis, with 85.5% of traffic originating on mobile platforms, 10.9% on desktop and PC, and 3.6% on its voice platform.
