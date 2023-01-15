Just Dial Q3 Profit Up Over Three-Fold At Rs 75.3 Crore

Local search platform Just Dial has reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.3 crore in the third quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.3 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Just Dial said in a regulatory filing.

Just Dial's net revenue from operations was up 39.32% to Rs 221.3 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 158.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.