Just 24% Of Companies Surveyed In India Ready To Defend Cybersecurity Threats: Cisco Study

Just 24% of organisations surveyed in India have the 'mature' level of readiness needed to be resilient against modern cybersecurity risks, according to a new Cisco study released on Tuesday.

Cisco, in a separate announcement, said it aims to train 500,000 cybersecurity professionals over three years across India.

Cisco's first-ever Cybersecurity Readiness Index highlighted where businesses are doing well and where cybersecurity readiness gaps will widen if global business and security leaders don't take action.

Underlining that readiness is critical, the Cisco study revealed that 90% of respondents said they expect a cybersecurity incident to disrupt their business in the next 12 to 24 months.