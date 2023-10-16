Junk Bonds Yielding Over 10% Hit $325 Billion, Tempting Investors

Bonds yielding at least 10% grew by about $45 billion to $325 billion, or about 30% of the speculative-grade index, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Mike Holland. Almost $139 billion of that lot come from the communications sector, which includes the likes of Altice USA Inc. and Dish Network Corp. As the highest-yielding junk sector, it trades at a yield-to-worst of 10.9%, up 100 basis points this year.