Juniper Green Energy Signs MoU With PFC

Juniper Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Power Finance Corporation for Rs 5,000 crore to fund its renewable energy projects.The MoU is for funding projects of 1200 MW capacities.
"The collaboration will support us in pursuing exciting opportunities as we play a critical role in meeting the exponential growth of sustainable energy for India," company's CFO Parag Agrawal said in a statement.