Juniper Green Energy Signs MoU With PFC

BQPrimeBusiness NewsJuniper Green Energy Signs MoU With PFC
Juniper Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding with state-owned Power Finance Corporation for Rs 5,000 crore to fund its renewable energy projects.

24 Jul 2023, 4:12 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Solar panels (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Solar panels (Source: Unsplash)

The MoU is for funding projects of 1200 MW capacities.

"The collaboration will support us in pursuing exciting opportunities as we play a critical role in meeting the exponential growth of sustainable energy for India," company's CFO Parag Agrawal said in a statement.

