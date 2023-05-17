Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Margin Shrinks On High Inflation
The net profit of the country's largest food service company fell 71% year-on-year to Rs 28.54 crore in Q4.
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of Domino's Pizza and Dunkin Donuts, saw its fourth-quarter profit decline while historic high inflation weighed on its margins.
The consolidated net profit of the country's largest food service company fell 71% year-on-year to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended March, according to a stock exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 76 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 FY23 Highlights (Consolidated figures, YoY)
Revenue up 8% to Rs 1,269.85 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,290.8 crore.)
Operating profit declined 14% to Rs 249.11 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 279.1 crore.)
The margin stood at 19.6% against 24.6%. (Bloomberg estimate: 22.5%).
During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a decline in like-for-like sales of 0.6%. While the pace of growth has been slow since the first quarter of FY23, the decline comes after at least seven quarters.
Even the single-digit revenue growth in Q4 is the slowest since Q1 FY22. Revenues were impacted on account of high inflation, which impacted ticket prices, affecting growth in the second half of FY23, the company said.
The average daily sales stood at Rs 81,430, also the lowest in the last five quarters, according to the company's investor presentation.
Domino's revenue from the delivery channel, which comprises 63.6% of sales, rose 5.7% year-on-year. "The growth was order-led, partially offset by a decline in ticket," the company said. Dine-in, which accounts for 36.4% of sales, saw an 11.5% jump in revenue, led by an increase in orders.
Consumer engagement remains elevated, with quarterly app downloads at 8.5 million, up by 10.4%, and monthly active users rising 22% to 11.1 million over last year, the company said. The enrollment in the loyalty programme—Domino’s Cheesy Rewards—grew by 28.3% versus the prior quarter to 13.6 million, and the loyalty order contribution reached 45% in March 2023.
The company added 61 stores during the quarter. With the addition of 56 new stores and the entry of six new cities, Domino’s has expanded its network strength to 1,816 stores across 393 cities. The company opened one new restaurant for Popeyes and Hong’s Kitchen, taking their network tally to 13 stores each. In Dunkin, three new coffee-first stores were opened. Eight out of 21 Dunkin’ stores are now coffee-first as per the brand’s identity.
"This quarter saw encouraging progress on registering order-led growth while limiting the impact of inflation on our gross margins through a series of well-timed interventions," said Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director at Jubilant FoodWorks. "We are accelerating efforts to execute and deliver on the plans we’ve put into action to revert to high top-line growth while significantly improving all aspects of our cost structure."
For the full fiscal, the company posted a 17.3% increase in revenue at Rs 5158.25 crore. "We are pleased that we have become a Rs. 5,000 crore turnover company in this fiscal year," chairman of the company Shyam S. Bhartia and co-chairman Hari S. Bhartia said in a joint statement.
"This achievement is a result of our never-ending efforts to elevate consumer experience through our portfolio of brands, not hesitating to make deep investments in commissaries and digital assets for continued future growth while maintaining very high financial discipline," they said.
Both of them, however, warned of near-term concerns around historic high inflation and slowing market growth.
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks rose 2.57% on the BSE after the results were declared, as compared with a 0.77% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.