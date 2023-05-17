Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 Results: Profit Falls, Margin Shrinks On High Inflation

During the quarter, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a decline in like-for-like sales of 0.6%. While the pace of growth has been slow since the first quarter of FY23, the decline comes after at least seven quarters.

Even the single-digit revenue growth in Q4 is the slowest since Q1 FY22. Revenues were impacted on account of high inflation, which impacted ticket prices, affecting growth in the second half of FY23, the company said.

The average daily sales stood at Rs 81,430, also the lowest in the last five quarters, according to the company's investor presentation.

Domino's revenue from the delivery channel, which comprises 63.6% of sales, rose 5.7% year-on-year. "The growth was order-led, partially offset by a decline in ticket," the company said. Dine-in, which accounts for 36.4% of sales, saw an 11.5% jump in revenue, led by an increase in orders.

Consumer engagement remains elevated, with quarterly app downloads at 8.5 million, up by 10.4%, and monthly active users rising 22% to 11.1 million over last year, the company said. The enrollment in the loyalty programme—Domino’s Cheesy Rewards—grew by 28.3% versus the prior quarter to 13.6 million, and the loyalty order contribution reached 45% in March 2023.