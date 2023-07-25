Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 Results: Profit Tumbles 74.3%, Margin Contracts

"Our strategy of customer-first and technology forward has started to yield positive results," said Sameer Khetarpal, chief executive officer and managing director of the company.

"Decline in ticket size was arrested, app installs and loyalty enrollments reached a new peak, and we executed efficiently to expand Ebitda margin," he said, adding that he remains confident in the company's strategies to overcome the slower growth phase and emerge stronger out of it.

Domino's revenue from the delivery channel, which comprises 64.3% of sales, rose 8.4% year-on-year. "The growth was order-led, partially offset by a decline in ticket," the company said.

Revenue in dine-in segment, which accounts for 35.7% of sales, was flat.

The average daily sales of mature stores came in at Rs 81,049, up by 2.7% sequentially.

During the quarter, the pizza operator reported a decline of 1.3% in like-for-like sales over the previous year. This marks the second consecutive quarter of decline as price conscious consumers are tightening their belts amid inflation.

Surging food prices have left the low and medium income households with little money to spend on discretionary categories like dining out, while the wealthier continue to spend on items like luxury homes and SUV cars whose sales are touching new highs.