JTL Industries Lists On NSE, Plans To Spend Rs 240 Crore On Capex

Shares of JTL Industries Ltd. were listed on the National Stock Exchange on Monday.

JTL Industries is involved in the production of electric resistance welded steel pipes, black steel pipes and tubes, galvanised steel pipes and tubes, and solar power module mounting structures.

The company has grown to become one of India’s top five steel tube manufacturers. It has four facilities and a total manufacturing capacity of 5,86,000 metric tonnes per annum, serving pan-India and over 20 countries across five continents.

The company aims to enhance its manufacturing capacity to 1 million metric tonne by the end of 2025, said Dhruv Singla, executive director and chief financial officer, JTL Industries.

JTL Industries has planned a capital expenditure of Rs 240 crore. It will be funded through Rs 384 crore that the company recently raised through preferential allotment.