JSW Ventures Sells Stake In Purplle To Manipal Family Office

JSW Ventures has sold some of its holding in direct-to-consumer beauty products retailer Purplle through a secondary sale to Ranjan Pai's Manipal Education and Medical Group Family Office.

A secondary transaction is one where an investor purchases a stake from an existing investor instead of diluting the promoters' stake.

With this transaction, JSW Ventures has fully exited Purplle from its Fund I and returned 2.7 times of the fund size to investors so far, it said in a statement on Monday.