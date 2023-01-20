JSW Steel Q3 Results: Profit Falls Despite Record Crude Steel Output

JSW Steel Ltd. saw its net profit for the quarter ended December decline sharply in consolidated terms, despite registering record crude steel production.

The Indian steel major posted a fall of 89% in its consolidated profit for the period under review at Rs 490 crore, against an estimate of Rs 1,104.73 crore, it said in an exchange filing on Friday.

Revenue from operations increased 3% to Rs 39,134 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 39,601.07 crore.

Profitability suffered as Ebitda dropped 50% to Rs Rs 4,547 crore, as compared to an estimate of Rs 4,416.01 crore.

JSW Steel Q3 FY23 Highlights (YoY)