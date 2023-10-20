JSW Steel Q2 Results: Margin Surges, Earnings Beats Estimates

Consolidated crude steel production grew 12.85% YoY to 6.41 million tonne in Q2 FY24, while consolidated steel sales rose 10.74% YoY to 6.39 million tonne.

Volume growth was partially offset by a 4% YoY decline in net sales realisations at its Indian operations.

Average capacity utilisation for the quarter stood at 89%. The share of value-added products increased to 62% of total sales from 61% in the first quarter of FY24.

The quadrupling in operating profit was driven by reduced costs, supported by strong volume. The cost of materials consumed dropped by 9.56% YoY to Rs 21,485 crore, while power and fuel costs fell 16.9% YoY to Rs 3,824 crore.

The company also incurred a tax impact of Rs 895 crore pertaining to prior year write-offs and remeasurement of deferred tax assets as the company has opted to shift to the new tax regime.

The company has maintained its FY24 production guidance of 26.34 million tonne and sales of 25 million tonne.

The company plans to increase capacity by 6.5 million tonne in FY24, from expansion of the Vijayanagar plant and Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.

The company also plans to increase its consolidated capacity to 38.5 million tonne by FY25, from the current capacity of 29.7 million tonne. It plans to expand capacity to 50 million tonne by FY31.