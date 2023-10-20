JSW Steel, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday.
JSW Steel Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended September on Friday.
According to the average of analysts' estimates calculated by Bloomberg, JSW Steel could report a revenue of Rs 42,539.8 crore and a net profit of Rs 2,418.5 crore in the quarter under review.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd. will also report its second quarter results on Friday. The company’s net profit is expected to be Rs 1,913.6 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 6,788.8 crore, according to consensus estimates.
Vedanta-owned Hindustan Zinc that it may spin off its zinc and lead, silver, and recycling businesses in a bid to unlock potential value.
JSW Energy Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 468.8 crore and revenue of Rs 3,321.4 crore for the second quarter, according to Bloomberg estimates.
One 97 Communications Ltd., CG Power Ltd., L&T Finance Holdings Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Laurus Labs Ltd., Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Atul Ltd., KFin Technologies Ltd., Justdial Ltd., ICRA Ltd., CSB Bank Ltd., Century Textiles and Industries Ltd., Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd., Authum Investment and Infrastructure Ltd., Elecon Engineering Ltd., Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Tanfac Industries Ltd., PNB Gilts Ltd., Onward Technologies Ltd., Central Bank of India Ltd., and Lloyds Engineering Ltd. will also be reporting their second quarter results on Friday.
