JSW Steel Crude Steel Output Surges 15% In January
The production of its flat-rolled products increased by 14% to 14.24 lakh tonnes over 12.47 lakh tonnes in January 2022.
JSW Steel Ltd. on Monday reported a 15% rise in crude steel production at 18.91 lakh tonnes in January.
The company's crude steel production was at 16.46 lakh tonnes in January 2022, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.
"JSW Steel reported highest-ever standalone crude steel production for the month of January, 2023 at 18.91 lakh tonnes, a growth of 15% y-o-y on standalone basis," the filing said.
Its output of long-rolled products also registered a growth of 14% to 4.25 lakh tonnes, as against 3.74 lakh tonnes in January 2022.
The overall capacity utilisation was higher at 99% in January 2023 from 96% in December 2022.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group which also has business interests in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports and venture capital.