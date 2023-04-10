JSW Steel Crude Steel Output Rises To 6.58 MT In March Quarter

JSW Steel on Monday posted a 13% growth in its consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonnes during the fourth quarter of FY23.

The company had produced 5.81 million tonnes of crude steel from operations in India and the U.S. in the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a statement.

For the whole 2022–23 fiscal, the company's crude steel production was at 24.15 million tonnes, up 24% from 19.51 million tonnes in FY22.

The consolidated crude steel production in FY23 was the highest.

"While the company achieved 100 percent of its guidance for consolidated Indian operations, production volumes at JISPL (JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.) and JSW Steel USA-Ohio were impacted due to shutdowns and subdued market conditions for part of the year," it said.

Part of $22 billion JSW Group, JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.