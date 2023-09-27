ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Steel Acquires Remaining 50% Stake In NSL Green Steel Recycling
JSW Steel Ltd. on Wednesday announced acquiring the remaining 50% stake in NSL Green Steel Recycling Ltd.
Post completion of the acquisition, NSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, JSW Steel said in a regulatory filing.
JSW, on Sept. 27, completed the acquisition by purchase of the entire 50% stake held by National Steel Holding in NSL, it added.
"Consequent to completion of this acquisition and other closing conditions as mentioned in the Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA), JSW's shareholding in NSL has increased from 50% (pre-acquisition) to 100% (post-acquisition), and NSL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company effective today," it said.
