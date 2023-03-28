JSW Neo To Acquire Twelve SPVs Of Mytrah Energy

JSW Energy said on Tuesday that its subsidiary has agreed to acquire the entire equity of 12 special purpose vehicles of Mytrah Energy (India) Pvt Ltd.

In August 2022, JSW Neo Energy Ltd. agreed to acquire a portfolio of 1,753 MW of renewable energy generation capacity from MEIPL, comprising 17 SPVs and one ancillary SPV (transaction).

JSW Neo Energy has now agreed to acquire the entire shareholding of an additional 12 MEIPL special purpose vehicles within the already agreed-upon consideration approved by the board, a BSE filing stated.

It said the acquisition would help the company achieve a holistic completion of the transaction by allowing one of the 17 SPVs, i.e., Mytrah Vayu (Sabarmati) Pvt Ltd, which owns a 250 MW wind power plant, to have better exclusive holding rights to certain land parcels used by it.

The transaction is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023, subject to the fulfilment of conditions precedent set out in the SPA (share purchase agreement).

The cumulative consideration payable for these 12 SPVs is Rs 1.82 crore.