JSW Ispat's Q3 Special Products Net Loss Widens To Rs 97.98 Crore

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company Website)</p></div>
(Source: Company Website)
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter.

The company had posted a Rs 27.12 crore net loss in the year-ago period, according to a statement.

Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December period of the previous year.

Debt-laden Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd. was acquired jointly by a consortium of Aion Investments Pvt. and JSW Steel Ltd. and later renamed as JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.

