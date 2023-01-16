ADVERTISEMENT
JSW Ispat's Q3 Special Products Net Loss Widens To Rs 97.98 Crore
The company had posted a Rs 27.12 crore net loss in the year-ago period, according to a statement.
JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd. on Monday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 97.98 crore in the December quarter.
Its total income fell to Rs 1,110.33 crore from Rs 1,476.46 crore during the October-December period of the previous year.
Debt-laden Monnet Ispat and Energy Ltd. was acquired jointly by a consortium of Aion Investments Pvt. and JSW Steel Ltd. and later renamed as JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd.
