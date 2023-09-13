JSW Infrastructure's Initial Share Sale To Open On Sept 25
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,800 crore.
Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Infrastructure Lyd. on Wednesday said its initial share sale will open for public subscription on Sept. 25.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 2,800 crore.
JSW Infrastructure's issue will conclude on Sept. 27, while the bidding for the anchor investors will open on Sept. 22, according to the Red Herring Prospectus.
It will be the third company of the JSW Group to be listed on the bourses after JSW Energy Ltd. and JSW Steel Ltd.
The company will use the proceeds to retire its debt and fund its capacity expansion projects, as per the DRHP.
The ports business of the JSW Group had filed the Draft RHP on May 9.
JM Financial Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd., Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt., DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt., ICICI Securities Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. and SBI Capital Markets Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.