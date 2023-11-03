JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results: Profit Up 85%, To Buy UAE Oil Terminal For Rs 1,555 Crore

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. reported an 85% jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September, aided by an increase in volume offtake.

The company’s net profit increased 85% year-on-year to Rs 255.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The second largest port operator reported Ebitda growth on the back of increased revenue and cost control.

The increase in cargo is mainly attributable to the rise in capacity utilisation at the Paradip iron ore terminal, Paradip coal terminal, and an increased offtake by JSW Steel at Dharamtar and Jaigarh port, it said.