JSW Infrastructure Q2 Profit Rises, Thermax Revenue Soars — Earnings Wrap
Here are the major quarterly results announced after market hours on Friday.
JSW Infrastructure Ltd. reported an 85% jump in its net profit for the quarter ended September, aided by an increase in volume offtake.
The company’s net profit increased 85% year-on-year to Rs 255.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Friday.
The second largest port operator reported Ebitda growth on the back of increased revenue and cost control.
Thermax Ltd. recorded an increase in profit and revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.
The company's consolidated profit after tax reported an increase of 45% at Rs 159 crore, as against Rs 109 crore over the same period last year. The growth was due to improved operational performance across segments, according to its exchange filing issued on Friday.
Revenue was 11% higher at Rs 2,302 crore in Q2, as compared with Rs 2,075 crore last year.
InterGlobe Aviation Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.57% at Rs 14,943.8 crore vs Rs 12,497.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 14,885.15 crore).
Ebitdar at Rs 2,396 crore vs Rs 75.5 crore.
Margin at 16% vs 1%.
Reported profit at Rs 189 crore vs loss of Rs 1,583 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Reported loss of Rs 316.1 crore).
Godrej Agrovet Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.2% at Rs 2,571 crore vs Rs 2,445 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,578.98 crore).
Ebitda up 34.7% at Rs 202 crore vs Rs 150 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 188.45 crore).
Margin at 7.85% vs 6.13% (Bloomberg estimate: 7.30%).
Reported profit up 48.6% at Rs 104 crore vs Rs 70 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 98.18 crore).
Thermax Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 10.9% at Rs 2,302 crore vs Rs 2,075 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,296.23 crore).
Ebitda up 45.4% at Rs 205 crore vs Rs 141 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 193.32 crore).
Margin at 8.88% vs 6.78% (Bloomberg estimate: 8.40%).
Reported profit up 45.9% at Rs 159 crore vs Rs 109 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 147.23 crore).
India Glycols Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.4% at Rs 1,870 crore vs Rs 1,634 crore.
Ebitda up 43.3% at Rs 96 crore vs Rs 67 crore.
Margin at 5.13% vs 4.1%.
Reported profit up 61% at Rs 38 crore vs Rs 23.6 crore.
Crompton Greaves Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 1,782.3 crore vs Rs 1,699.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,743.6 crore).
Ebitda down 9.6% at Rs 174.5 crore vs Rs 193.11 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187.55 crore).
Margin at 9.8% vs 11.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 10.80%).
Reported profit down 22.8% at Rs 100.9 crore vs Rs 130.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 123.91 crore).
JK Paper Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 0.36% at Rs 1,650 crore vs Rs 1,644 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,695.3 crore).
Ebitda down 24.5% at Rs 408 crore vs Rs 540 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 489.5 crore).
Margin at 24.69% vs 32.82% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.90%).
Reported profit down 6.8% at Rs 302 crore vs Rs 324 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 305.5 crore).
Godawari Power Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.23% at Rs 1,291 crore vs Rs 1,307 crore.
Ebitda up 52.1% at Rs 361.4 crore vs Rs 237.6 crore.
Margin at 28% vs 18.2%.
Reported profit up 52.3% at Rs 256.7 crore vs Rs 168.6 crore.
Shipping Corp. of India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 23% at Rs 1,093.2 crore vs Rs 1,417.4 crore.
Ebitda down 27.2% at Rs 235.7 crore vs Rs 323.9 crore.
Margin at 21.6% vs 22.8%.
Reported profit down 42.5% at Rs 65.7 crore vs Rs 114.4 crore.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 35.2% at Rs 947 crore vs Rs 1,461 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,107.3 crore).
Ebitda down 69.4% at Rs 164 crore vs Rs 535 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 255.7 crore).
Margin at 17.31% vs 36.61% (Bloomberg estimate: 23.10%).
Reported profit down 85.2% at Rs 52.7 crore vs Rs 357.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 150.83 crore).
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue down 22.4% at Rs 880 crore vs Rs 1,133 crore.
Ebitda down 3.4% at Rs 133 crore vs Rs 137 crore.
Margin at 15.09% vs 12.12%.
Reported profit down 30.5% at Rs 57 crore vs Rs 82 crore.
JSW Infrastructure Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 28.14% at Rs 848.31 crore vs Rs 662 crore.
Ebitda up 32.6% at Rs 452.2 crore vs Rs 341 crore.
Margin at 53.3% vs 51.5%.
Reported profit up 85% at Rs 255.9 crore vs Rs 138.3 crore.
Punjab and Sind Bank Q2 FY24 (Standalone)
NII down 13% at Rs 675 crore vs Rs 775 crore (YoY).
Net profit down 32% at Rs 189 crore vs Rs 278 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA at 6.23% vs 6.8% (QoQ).
Net NPA at 1.88% vs 1.95% (QoQ).
GMR Power And Urban Infra Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 60.3% at Rs 627.5 crore vs Rs 1,580.7 crore.
Ebitda up 82.9% at Rs 122.3 crore vs Rs 66.9 crore.
Margin at 19.5% vs 4.2%.
Reported loss at Rs 123.3 crore vs loss of Rs 1,069.3 crore.
Sudarshan Chemicals Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 14.1% at Rs 594.7 crore vs Rs 521.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 579.91 crore).
Ebitda up 66.4% at Rs 59.6 crore vs Rs 35.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 66.95 crore).
Margin at 10.02% vs 6.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.50%).
Reported profit at Rs 17.86 crore vs Rs 4.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 19.79 crore).
Thirumalai Chemicals Q2 FY24 (YoY)
Revenue up 11.9% at Rs 551 crore vs Rs 492 crore.
Ebitda down 64.5% at Rs 18.6 crore vs Rs 52.4 crore.
Margin at 3.37% vs 10.65%.
Reported profit down 63.3% at Rs 13.2 crore vs Rs 36 crore.
EIH Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 32.3% at Rs 530.6 crore vs Rs 401 crore.
Ebitda up 68.9% at Rs 142.9 crore vs Rs 84.65 crore.
Margin at 26.9% vs 21%.
Reported profit at Rs 94.14 crore vs Rs 22.35 crore.
Cigniti Technologies Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.8% at Rs 452 crore vs Rs 440 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 57.2 crore vs loss of Rs 145 crore.
Margin at 12.7%.
Reported profit up 2.9% at Rs 45.9 crore vs Rs 44.6 crore.
Gati Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% at Rs 441.5 crore vs Rs 435.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 481.3 crore).
Ebitda down 26.3% at Rs 14.9 crore vs Rs 20.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 21 crore).
Margin at 3.4% vs 4.6% (Bloomberg estimate: 4.40%).
Reported loss at Rs 3.79 crore vs profit of Rs 7.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 0.5 crore).
Satia Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 18.7% at Rs 373 crore vs Rs 459 crore.
Ebitda down 6.9% at Rs 86.2 crore vs Rs 92.6 crore.
Margin at 23.09% vs 20.18%.
Reported profit down 5.7% at Rs 47.9 crore vs Rs 50.8 crore.
Indraprastha Medical Corp. Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 11.5% at Rs 317 crore vs Rs 284.4 crore.
Ebitda up 14.1% at Rs 50.4 crore vs Rs 44.2 crore.
Margin at 15.9% vs 15.5%.
Reported profit up 30.7% at Rs 32.9 crore vs Rs 25.13 crore.
P&G Health Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.5% at Rs 304.9 crore vs Rs 297.6 crore.
Ebitda down 2.4% at Rs 88.7 crore vs Rs 90.8 crore.
Margin at 29.1% vs 30.5%.
Reported profit up 3% at Rs 65.6 crore vs Rs 63.7 crore.
JM Financial Q2 FY24 (Standalone, YoY)
Total income up 84.8% at Rs 265.5 crore vs Rs 143.6 crore.
Reported profit up 75.5% at Rs 142.5 crore vs Rs 81.2 crore.
MSTC Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.9% at Rs 187.8 crore vs Rs 179 crore.
Ebitda up 6.4% at Rs 118 crore vs Rs 111 crore.
Margin at 62.96% vs 62.08%.
Reported profit up 9.3% at Rs 55.3 crore vs Rs 50.6 crore.
Krsnaa Diagnostics Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 11.4% at Rs 155.4 crore vs Rs 139.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 165.4 crore).
Ebitda up 1.6% at Rs 31.6 crore vs Rs 31.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 44.5 crore).
Margin at 20.3% vs 22.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.90%).
Reported profit down 28.1% at Rs 10.5 crore vs Rs 14.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 23.4 crore).
Shakti Pumps Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 29.4% at Rs 153 crore vs Rs 216 crore.
Ebitda up 22.3% at Rs 15.2 crore vs Rs 12.4 crore.
Margin at 9.96% vs 5.75%.
Reported profit up 3.08 times at Rs 5.86 crore vs Rs 1.9 crore.
Timex Group India Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 126.4 crore vs Rs 121.2 crore.
Ebitda down 21.3% at Rs 16 crore vs Rs 20.6 crore.
Margin at 12.7% vs 16.9%.
Reported profit down 41.5% at Rs 11 crore vs Rs 18.8 crore.
Aeroflex Industries Q2 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 23.36% at Rs 84.07 crore vs Rs 68.15 crore.
Ebitda up 45.5% at Rs 17.65 crore vs Rs 12.13 crore.
Margin at 21% vs 17.8%.
Reported profit up 53.8% at Rs 11.57 crore vs Rs 7.52 crore.