JSW Infrastructure Mops Up Rs 1,260 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has raised Rs 1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The port-related infrastructure company allotted nearly 10.58 crore shares at Rs 119 apiece to 65 anchor investors.

The investors included the Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential, Fullerton, Tata Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Think India Opportunities Master Fund, Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Bajaj Allianz, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore), among others.

The Government of Singapore and Theleme India Master Fund each secured 5.56% of the allocation, while Shamyak Investment got 6.35%.

Eleven domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 28 schemes, the company said in an exchange filing. They have collectively netted close to 40% of the anchor portion.

SBI Mutual Fund, through four of its schemes, has secured an allocation of 6.35%, while ICICI Prudential netted a 6.36% allocation via three of its schemes.