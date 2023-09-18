JSW Infrastructure IPO To Open On September 25; Sets Price Band At Rs 113-119 Per Share

Proceeds of the issue to the tune of Rs 880 crore will be used to pay debt, Rs 865.75 crore to finance capital expenditure requirements for an LPG terminal project, Rs 59.4 crore for setting up an electric sub-station, Rs 103.88 crore for the purchase and installation of a dredger and Rs 151.04 crore for the proposed expansion at Mangalore Container Terminal besides funds will be used for general corporate purposes.