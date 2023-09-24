JSW Infrastructure IPO: All You Need To Know

JSW Infrastructure is the fastest-growing port-related infrastructure company in terms of growth in installed cargo handling capacity and cargo volumes handled during FY2021-23, and the second-largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity in FY2023.

The company provides maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics services, and other value-added services, to its customers and is evolving into an end-to-end logistics solutions provider.

The company's operations expanded from one port concession in 2002 to nine port concessions as of June 30, 2023.

The installed cargo handling capacity of the company in India stands at 158.43 MTPA as of March 31, 2023, and the cargo volumes handled in India stand at 92.83 MMT.