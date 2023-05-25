JSW Energy To Commission Three Green Energy Projects By Fiscal 2025

In January, the company received the 500 megawatt/1,000 MWh battery storage project from the Solar Energy Corp. of India under the build-own-operate-transfer model. The project will have a tenure of 12 years.

"While 60% of the capacity will be sold to SECI under a battery storage purchase agreement, the balance will be open for sale," Jain said. "We will approach the ancillary market for the open capacity."

The pumped storage plant of 2.4GWh—300 MW x 8 hours—from Power Company of Karnataka Ltd. is targeted to be commissioned in 36 months from signing of the power purchase agreement, with the PPA duration of 40 years.

A 2.4-GWh pumped hydro project in Karnataka will also be commissioned by fiscal 2026.

Jain said the two projects would cost JSW Energy Rs 4,200 crore—including Rs 2,200 crore for battery storage and around Rs 2,000 crore for the pumped hydro project.