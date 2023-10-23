JSW Energy Shares Gain Over 5% After Q2 Profit Surge
The company's consolidated net profit rose 87.65% year-on-year to Rs 856.8 crore in the quarter ended September.
Shares of JSW Energy Ltd. rose over 5% on Monday after its profit surged in the second quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 87.65% year-on-year to Rs 856.8 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing.
JSW Energy Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 36.52% at Rs 3,259.4 crore.
Ebitda up 111.37% at Rs 1,880.4 crore.
Margin at 57.69% vs 37.26%.
Net profit up 87.65% at Rs 856.8 crore.
The company appointed Ashok Ramachandran as chief operating officer, with effect from Oct. 20.
Ramachandran, is a Master of Engineering (industrial engineering) from the Swinburne University of Technology, Melbourne, Australia. He was president and chief executive officer at Schindler India Pvt. from July 2018, according to the exchange filing.
JM Financial Ltd. On JSW Energy
Has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 500, implying an upside return potential of 29%.
JSW Energy reported total revenue of Rs 32.6 billion up 30% YoY, due to incremental revenue from renewable portfolio and strong thermal performance on the back of a buoyant merchant market.
Management highlighted a healthy outlook for the power sector over the medium term and a strong pick-up in merchant demand.
The company has been able to integrate and re-operationalise its recent acquisitions (Mytrah Energy and Ind-Barath plant), well ahead of its timelines.
The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for seven pumped storage hydro projects, with a total capacity of 7.8GW and an average of 6.5 hours of storage. It plans to start the construction of one project in early FY25.
JSW Energy has signed MoUs with JSW Steel Ltd. to provide RE solutions progressively by 2030. This includes 6.2GW of capacity for RE generation, associated RE capacity for 2.7GWh of energy storage and associated RE power for the supply of 85,000-90,000 TPA of Green hydrogen and 7,20,000 TPA of Green O2.
Shares of the company rose as much as 5.72%, the most since Sept. 22, before paring gains to trade 0.94% higher at 10:44 a.m. This compares to a 0.35% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 35.48% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.09, as of 10:42 a.m.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold,' and five suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 4.7%.