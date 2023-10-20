JSW Energy Q2 Results: Profit Nearly Doubles On Higher Operating Income, Margin

JSW Energy Ltd.’s profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 nearly doubled on higher operating income and margin.

Net profit for the quarter ended September was up 87.65% to Rs 856.79 crore, according to its exchange filing.

JSW Energy Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue from operations rose 36.52% to Rs 3,259.42 crore, on account of incremental revenue from renewable portfolio and strong thermal performance on the back of buoyant merchant market.

Ebitda more than doubled 111.37% to Rs 1,880.38 crore, led by robust contribution from the acquired renewable assets (Mytrah Energy), short-term thermal sales and truing up impact of hydro assets.

Operating margin was up 57.69% as compared with 37.26% a year ago on account of higher realisation on per unit of power sale.

Net power generated during the quarter rose 29% YoY to 8,638 million units, driven by generation at acquired RE portfolio (Mytrah Energy) and higher thermal generation partly offset by lower generation at hydro assets, the company said.

Total long-term sales in the July-September quarter increased by 22% YoY driven by higher generation at Ratnagiri (Unit-1) and renewable energy capacity additions. Short-term or merchant sales surged to 735 million units.