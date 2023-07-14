JSW Energy Q1 Results: Profit Down By Half On Higher Expenses

JSW Energy Ltd.’s profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 declined by close to half on higher expenses.

Net profit for the quarter ended June was down 47.66% to Rs 290.35 crore, according to its exchange filing.

JSW Energy Q1 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Net profit in the year-ago period had a one-time gain on reversal of loss on a loan in FY22. Adjusted for that, net profit fell 33.21%.

Revenue from operations declined 3.25% to Rs 2,927.85 crore.

Operating profit or Ebitda rose 19.57% to Rs 1,222 crore on account of higher contribution from Mytrah Energy business integration and higher renewable energy contribution.

Operating margin was up 796 basis points to 41.73% during the quarter led by higher realisation on per unit of power sale.

The overall generation during the quarter was up 14% YoY to 6.7 billion units. This was led by higher generation at the Ratnagiri plant and higher renewable capacity additions, including that from Mytrah Energy, the company said in a statement.

The net long-term generation was up 18% YoY, while the net renewable generation gained 35% YoY to 2.3 billion units.

Shares of JSW Energy closed 1.84% up as compared with a 0.77% gain in the benchmark Sensex.