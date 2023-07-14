JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, CCL Products, Just Dial Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
JSW Energy, Bandhan Bank, CCL Products, Just Dial and others will announce their quarterly results today.
JSW Energy Ltd. is set to report its results for the quarter-ended June on Friday.
The Indian power producer is likely to post a net profit of Rs 753.8 crore and revenue of Rs 38,441.5 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Bandhan Bank Ltd. will also report its first quarter earnings on July 14. The lender will likely clock a net profit of Rs 703.9 crore in the quarter under review. Bandhan Bank could report a revenue of Rs 3,071.1 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to Bloomberg estimates.
CCL Products (India) Ltd., which is known for its branded coffee, is likely to post a net profit of Rs 81.6 crore alongside revenue of Rs 580.2 crore on July 14.
Just Dial Ltd., which will also release its first quarter earnings on Friday, is likely to report a net profit of Rs 80.5 crore and revenue of Rs 243.1 crore, Bloomberg estimates showed.
The other companies that are set to report earnings on July 14 are Tata Steel Long Products Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., GTPL Hathway Ltd. and Unichem Laboratories Ltd.