JSW Energy Appoints Sharad Mahendra As Joint MD And CEO
JSW Energy Ltd. on Friday announced appointment of Sharad Mahendra as joint managing director and chief executive officer of the company.
His appointment is effective from Feb. 1, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing.
"Consequent to the vacancy created on account of Prashant Jain’s decision to take early retirement, Sharad Mahendra has been appointed as a Whole-time Director (Joint Managing Director & CEO - Designate) with effect from December 1, 2023," JSW Energy said.
His appointment as a whole-time director is effective from Dec. 1, 2023 for a term of five years.
Mahendra will take charge as JMD and CEO with effect from Feb. 1 next year. Jain will continue to be JMD and CEO till Jan. 31, 2024.
Prior to this appointment, Mahendra was CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd. (a 100% subsidiary of JSW Steel).
He has worked with JSW Energy earlier as well as chief operating officer (Energy Business) in 2017 where he led the power sales, mining, corporate commercial, legal, coal procurement, regulatory and corporate affairs functions.
In 2019, he was appointed as a whole-time director of the company. He left JSW Energy in 2020 to join as CEO of JSW Steel Coated Products.