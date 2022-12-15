JSPL's Bimlendra Jha Sees Robust Steel Demand In The Next Six Months

Jindal Steel and Power Ltd. is seeing strong demand domestically as the best season for construction in the country begins, with prices also bottoming out soon.

"This is the best season for construction activities in India. All festivals are over, there's no rain, and we're having robust demand for infrastructure and construction," Bimlendra Jha, the managing director at the steelmaker, told BQ Prime's Niraj Shah.

"Going forward, next quarter and at least two months of the quarter thereafter will be without rain. So this is the best six-month period that one gets when there's strong demand. There are budgetary allocations by various agencies that have to be exhausted. Therefore, people are keen to buy," he said, adding that they do see prices bottoming out.

"I see increasing demand and increasing queries. I also see some uncertainty in the mind of the consumer. People hold back sometimes, but even if they hold it back for some time, eventually, when inventories are low, they can't hold back and they have to work on the existing prices," Jha added.

In a note on Dec. 11, ICICI Securities reinitiated coverage on JSPL with a 'buy,' stating that it expects the company to be on "solid footing as realisation is likely to remain stable, cost efficiencies from captive thermal coal flow in, and leverage remains low relative to peers."