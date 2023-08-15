JPMorgan, Western AM See Treasury Gains Even As Bonds Swoon

Treasuries are on course for a record year of inflows as investors pumped $127 billion into funds that invest in the securities to chase some of the highest yields in months, Bank of America Corp. said last week, citing data from EPFR Global. That puts the funds on pace for an annualized record of $206 billion, BofA said. Asset managers also boosted their overall long positions in Treasury futures to a fresh record in the week to Aug. 8, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.