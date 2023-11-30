JPMorgan Touts Mexico, India In ‘Bumpy’ 2024 For Emerging Stocks

The guarded optimism of JPMorgan underscores two dilemmas emerging-market investors have faced in 2023. First, stocks have see-sawed throughout the year, preventing investors from turning strategically bullish on the asset class. JPMorgan sees no change in that trend. Secondly, a disparity within the developing world is widening, with a few countries cornering the bulk of the gains in growth, earnings and capital flows. That may continue too.