JPMorgan Sees India Share Sale Boom Reaching $30 Billion in 2024

Sales of additional shares in listed companies in the country have surpassed $10 billion this year, more than the tally for all of 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The momentum can sustain into next year and beyond as owners of Indian companies are keen to raise funds for other investments, said Abhinav Bharti, India head of equity capital markets at JPMorgan. Demand from local asset managers as well as foreign investors is also driving share sales, he added.