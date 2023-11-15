JPMorgan Has A New Way To Gauge Its Green Progress

Under JPMorgan’s new plan for calculating its green progress, financed Scope 3 emissions will be combined with the “zero-carbon power generation activity” it also funds, such as solar, wind and hydropower as well as nuclear. The bank is calling this an “energy mix target,” saying that its new goal is to reduce carbon intensity of its energy-mix financing portfolio by 36% (using a 2019 baseline) by 2030. The energy mix target, the bank said, is intended to “reflect the reality that we also need to prioritize a significant build-out of clean energy sources.”