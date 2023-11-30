JPMorgan’s S&P 500 Outlook For 2024 Is Grimmest On Wall Street

The S&P 500 Index is set to drop to 4,200 by the end of 2024 — roughly 8% from its current level — as global growth decelerates, household savings shrink and geopolitical risks remain high with national elections including those in the U.S. that could add to policy volatility, according to Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the bank’s chief global equity strategist. The call reiterates the bank’s outlook heading into this year that has fallen short, with U.S. stocks headed toward a double-digit annual gain amid economic resilience.