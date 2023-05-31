Dimon Hints At Life After JPMorgan, May Mull Public Office

The financier is among a group of long-tenured Wall Street chiefs that also includes Brian Moynihan, 63, who’s led Bank of America Corp. since 2010, and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, 64, who became CEO at the start of 2010 and is stepping down within 12 months. Dimon, 67, who has been head of JPMorgan since 2005, has repeatedly said that he plans to remain atop the biggest US bank for five more years. In the past, Dimon has been quick to publicly shut down speculation that he planned a presidential run.