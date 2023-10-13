JPMorgan’s Dimon Warns Of ‘Dangerous Time’ During Israel-Hamas War
Jamie Dimon warned of serious geopolitical risks as Israel prepared for a ground assault on Gaza.
“This may be the most dangerous time the world has seen in decades,” the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief executive officer said in the bank’s third-quarter earnings statement. “The war in Ukraine compounded by last week’s attacks on Israel may have far-reaching impacts on energy and food markets, global trade, and geopolitical relationships.”
On a call with journalists, Dimon said the firm was deeply saddened by the attacks and “resulting bloodshed and war.” He declined to comment when asked about the controversy surrounding the response of Harvard University, where he went to business school.
“While we hope for the best, we prepare the firm for a broad range of outcomes so we can consistently deliver for clients no matter the environment,” Dimon said in the statement.
Dimon spoke after the Israeli military urged an evacuation of northern Gaza in preparation for a possible ground invasion into the region ruled by Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union. The United Nations warned of a disaster, saying it would be impossible to move about a million people.
