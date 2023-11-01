JPMorgan Is Seeking Out A Partner To Accelerate Its Private Credit Push

JPMorgan is looking for third-party capital to supplement the more than $10 billion of balance sheet cash that it has already set aside for its private credit strategy, which it began rolling out in the last year. A bigger pool of capital would allow the bank to better compete with heavyweights such as Blackstone Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc. and Ares Management Corp. by making larger commitments or participating in larger deals. Senior JPMorgan executives earlier this year told clients the $10 billion is just a starting point, a person with knowledge of the matter said.