JPMorgan Tells 1,000 First Republic Employees They'll Lose Their Jobs

First Republic said in late April it would cut as much as 25% of its workforce, one of a series of actions intended to bolster the troubled bank and reassure investors. Those measures ultimately weren’t enough, and the San Francisco-based firm was seized days later. Most of the employees who didn’t get an offer Thursday from JPMorgan had been identified as part of First Republic’s planned cuts, but had yet to be notified when the bank failed, the person said.