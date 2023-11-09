JPMorgan Is Working With U.S. Regulators On Generative AI Pilot Projects

"We're piloting, we're learning, we're figuring out," Beer said in an interview from a conference room named Innovation Lab in a sprawling office park located on the Outer Ring Road stretch in the suburbs of Bangalore, India’s technology hub. "Based on what we learn, it's going to be the first half of next year at the earliest before we're ready to say anything is in production.” JPMorgan has applied to trademark IndexGPT, described in the application as a product offering investment advice to customers, but Beer said it was merely an application and not a product in development. "It's not a tomorrow thing, it's one of the spaces in which we've been working, and we want to protect our IP," she said. JPMorgan also created a tool that scans speeches by Federal Reserve officials to detect policy shifts and glean signals for trading.Beer, based in New York, oversees all of the bank’s technology operations and manages the firm's 57,000-person tech workforce with a $15 billion annual budget. She was on a weeklong visit to India, which houses a third of the bank’s technologists. Her exuberance for AI came through in the conversation, which she peppered with words like “accelerate,” “transformative” and “new paradigm.”