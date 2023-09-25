JPMorgan Investor Summit: India Favourite Destination For Institutional Capital, Says Rohit Chatterji

India will continue to be a favourite destination for institutional capital for at least the next couple of years, with many sectors getting opportunities for domestic consolidation, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s Rohit Chatterji.

"In mergers and acquisitions, what you need is confidence in the outlook," the head of mergers and acquisitions, Asia Pacific, said at the financial services firm's India Investor Summit in Mumbai.

The macroeconomic environment is constantly changing, and it can be difficult. But at the end of rate hikes, consumers realise what the new normal will likely be for the following few years, which gives them the confidence to proceed with the transactions, according to Chatterji.