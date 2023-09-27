JPMorgan India Investor Summit: Easing Prices To Drive FMCG Volume Growth, Says Latika Chopra

Reduced prices and a recovery in rural sales can spur volumes in the fast-moving consumer goods industry, according to JPMorgan Chase and Co.'s Latika Chopra.

Rural volume in the FMCG sector marked a turnaround in the June quarter after the continuous decline over the past few quarters, the executive director at JPMorgan India said.

"We still feel that things are (a) little uncertain, but nevertheless, we are hoping that this little improvement gradually strengthens as we go into the coming quarters," she told BQ Prime on the sidelines of the JPMorgan India Investor Summit. "And what is going to drive this, in our view, is going to be moderating pricing for consumer goods."