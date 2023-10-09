JPMorgan, Citi Prepare For Fed’s Higher-For-Longer Approach: U.S. Earnings Week Ahead

Tuesday: Pepsi (PEP US) earnings are seen rising 9.4%, slowing after two quarters of double-digit gains. Concerns that cost-conscious customers will switch to cheaper brands may be overstated, Goldman Sachs said, noting that PepsiCo enjoys a “favorable geographic footprint” over rivals. However, BI said unfavorable foreign-exchange rates likely crimped quarterly revenue growth. Pepsi, which has the capacity to take on $10 billion of debt without hurting its credit profile, could be looking to further grow its portfolio of snack brands; the company had shown interest in buying Hostess Brands, which was eventually sold to J.M. Smucker.