JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon To Be Deposed In Epstein Lawsuits

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Lawmakers yesterday seized on recent political tensions and hot-button social issues in a hearing with the chief executive officers of America's largest retail banks asking them on everything from the escalation of the Ukraine conflict and racial equity to fossil-fuel financing.