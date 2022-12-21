Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever To The Bank He's Run For 17 Years

It’s no wonder that his shareholders seem restive. Concerns about JPMorgan’s spending on tech and other investments have weighed on the stock this year, at one point tipping it into the biggest daily drop since 2020. Dimon has been plowing billions of dollars into efforts to make the bank more digital — buying everything from an online wealth manager to a payments firm to a restaurant guide to a timberland investor. He’s even building a new Manhattan headquarters. The spree and inflation have nudged expected expenses for this year up about 9% to $77 billion — more than the gross domestic products of most countries.