JP Associates' Latest Asset Sales May Help Avoid Insolvency Proceedings

Asset sales initiated by Jaiprakash Associates may help the company avoid bankruptcy, according to two bankers with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

On Monday, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. said that it will be selling clinker, cement, and power plants with a total cement capacity of 9.4 million metric tonnes to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd. These assets have an enterprise value of Rs 5,666 crore and are located in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Separately, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd will also sell its 2 metric tonnes per annum Jaypee Nigrie Cement Grinding Unit to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) for a consideration of Rs 250 crore.

Jaiprakash Associates has been under stress for many years, with banks attempting to take the company to insolvency court for years. It was part of a list of stressed accounts shortlisted by the Reserve Bank of India for insolvency proceedings in 2018.

Jaypee Group's flagship firm is currently facing proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code initiated by ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India at the Allahabad bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.